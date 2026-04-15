Scottish dairy lands London deal as demand grows for less processed milk

A Scottish organic dairy has secured a major London supply deal as demand surges for less processed milk, fuelled by wellness trends and social media.

Mossgiel Organic Dairy, based in Ayrshire, has partnered with doorstep delivery service Modern Milkman to supply its non-homogenised whole milk to households and cafés across the capital, potentially reaching thousands of new customers.

The move reflects a wider consumer shift towards minimally processed food, as more people question how products are made and seek out more natural alternatives. However, such products still represent a relatively small share of the overall UK dairy market.

Interest has been driven in part by online platforms such as TikTok, alongside a broader focus on health and transparency in food production.

Raw milk cannot be widely sold in the UK due to safety risks. Mossgiel instead uses a “low and slow” pasteurisation process, heating milk at lower temperatures over a longer period to retain its natural flavour and cream while meeting food safety standards.

The deal is a major expansion for the family-run business and could allow further growth into other UK cities if demand continues to rise.

To support this, Mossgiel has increased production capacity by more than 10% after adding three farms in northern Scotland to its supply chain, giving it greater control as it scales beyond its home market.

The dairy, which has deep historical roots and was once worked by Robert Burns, now produces more than 1.5 million litres of organic milk annually and supplies more than 250 cafés.

It was also the first UK dairy to eliminate single-use plastic from its supply chain, switching entirely to reusable glass bottles.

Founder Bryce Cunningham said the partnership represents a significant shift for the business.

“Modern Milkman gives us access to a completely different scale of market. It opens the door to reaching thousands more households who are actively looking for better food systems - and it allows us to do that while staying true to everything we stand for,” he said.

He added that many consumers are unaware of how standard milk is processed.

“Today, what’s sold as ‘whole milk’ often isn’t what people think it is. It’s standardised, processed at scale, and stripped back before being rebuilt. That changes the flavour and the character of the product. Our low and slow brewing process does the opposite.”

Cunningham said interest in food production is continuing to grow, with consumers seeking more natural options.

“We are seeing real curiosity around how food is produced. People want good, old-fashioned milk with minimal processing and maximum taste. We cannot sell raw milk widely in the UK, but brewed milk gives people something more natural and more sustainable.”

Modern Milkman said Mossgiel’s product stood out as it searched for a compliant alternative to raw milk.

“There is a growing interest in where food comes from and how much it is processed. We set out to find the closest possible alternative to raw milk that still meets regulations, and Mossgiel stood out straight away,” said Jenny Thomason, the company’s UK head of commercial.

Mossgiel milk is now available to Modern Milkman customers in London and other parts of the UK. It is also sold widely across Scotland through retail outlets and home delivery services.