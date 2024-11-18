Scottish dairy sector hopes to start milk exports to Morocco

The possibility of fresh pasteurised Scottish milk being sold to Morocco, as part of a strategy to grow Scotland's dairy exports, has edged closer.

The dairy sector is targeting £150m worth of fresh, Scottish-produced pasteurised milk to be exported annually to the North African nation by 2030.

This target was made by the Scottish Dairy Growth Board, a Scottish government-backed initiative aiming to grow the dairy sector in global markets.

The board has been been actively working on this and has, according to new comments by its chair Paul Grant, made real progress in the last 12 months.

Discussions are now currently underway between the Scottish Dairy Growth Board and Morocco’s largest agricultural and food processing company.

“The impact of climate change in those countries where annual water scarcity is a reality has led to real interest from dairy processing companies in the supply of fresh milk," Mr Grant said.

"Scotland, with its sustained water availability, grass-feeding for its dairy cows and milk growth potential, perfectly fits this supply situation."

The board has also identified future potential markets in Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, and the Middle East. Holland and southern Europe have also confirmed interest.

But Morocco is the board's first market opportunity due to its free-market trading position for fresh pasteurised milk, which means no quotas or tariffs.

Distribution using temperature-controlled containers will see the milk shipped from Grangemouth via Antwerp to Casablanca using established shipping routes.

However, there will be need to invest in a suitable pasteurisation plant in Scotland and, subsequently, in a milk concentration plant on the same site to allow the sector to be more competitively priced and achieve longer shelf life.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming UK milk contract regulations allows British dairy farmers, under certain conditions, to supply additional customers.

Mr Grant said this would ensure that the growth opportunity in Morocco could be fulfilled and sustained in the years ahead.

He said: “We will undertake a static container test on a Scottish dairy farm by early next year and this will be followed by a shipping trial to potential customers during the first half of 2025. We expect regular trading to begin in early 2026.

“The fresh milk destined for Morocco is not intended to substitute existing dairy farming there or its importation of milk powder, but to fulfil market growth opportunities or the introduction of new premium dairy products to stimulate the customer’s market."

Mr Grant concluded by saying it was an 'exciting development' for Scottish dairy.