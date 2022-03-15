Scottish estates offer homes and jobs for Ukrainian refugees

More than 40 rural estates in Scotland have volunteered to help house Ukrainian refugees fleeing war amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Scottish estates and farms say they are 'ready and able' to welcome Ukrainian refugees and to offer accommodation and employment, such as in food production.

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), which represents rural businesses, confirmed that more than 40 estates had volunteered to help those fleeing war and arriving in Scotland.

SLE said it had written to the Scottish government and expressed its willingness to assist and would also be providing details to the UK government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, which opened this week.

The scheme allows individuals, charities, community groups and businesses in the UK to bring Ukrainians to safety – including those with no family ties to the UK.

Dee Ward, vice chair at SLE, said rural estates in Scotland were 'very keen to help in any way they can' to those fleeing the devastation in Ukraine.

She said there would be many Ukrainians with experience in sectors such including farming and food production, offering "real value to rural communities".

“As these estates are rural businesses, many are in the fortunate position of being able to offer not just accommodation but also employment opportunities for refugees arriving here.

“We are under no illusion how difficult it will be for Ukrainians coming to stay here, especially in the short-term, but we want to work with government to provide opportunities wherever we can.

“We know that refugees will require care and support to adjust to life here but we believe our rural areas and businesses can play a part in the collective effort that will be required in the coming months.”