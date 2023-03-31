Scottish farm incomes rise to highest level since 2012

Scottish farm incomes have risen to their highest level since 2012 after adjusting for inflation, according to Scotland's Chief Statistician.

Average farm income is estimated to be £50,000 in 2021-22, which is an increase of over £11,000 on the previous year.

For the first time in at least ten years, the average farm would have been profitable without support payments, the figures show.

With support payments excluded, the average farm business made a profit of £5,100 from agricultural, contracting and diversified activities.

This was mostly driven by increases in income in dairy and arable farms.

Across all farm types, just over half (56%) of farms would have made a loss in 2021-22 without support.

"Support payments are a key source of revenue for many livestock farms, especially those in less favoured areas (LFA)," the Chief Statistician said.

"Current support payments are intended to allow farms to remain in business and be an active part of their local community."

The results show that commercial dairy farms had a particularly good year, driven mainly by increased milk prices.

Their average income is estimated at £162,100, its highest value since 2012.

Average cereal farm income also reached a record high, driven by high wheat and barley output.

"Total input costs increased 6% to £225,200 for the average farm, following a dip in the previous year," the Chief Statistician said.

"This returns to the trend of increasing input costs seen across recent years which have reflected industry wide cost pressures.

"However, the results do not reflect more recent price volatility."

The results are calculated from the 2021-22 Farm Business Survey, which covered the 2021 cropping year and the 2021-22 financial year.

It is an annual survey of approximately 400 commercial farms with economic activity of at least £20,000.

Farms which do not receive support payments, such as pigs, poultry and horticulture, are not included in the survey.