Scottish farm leaders call for 'urgent clarity' on 1 Jan slurry rules

New slurry storage rules coming into force this weekend could impact the viability of some farming businesses due to a lack of financial support.

Scottish farm leaders have urged the Scottish government to 'urgently clarify' what funding will be available in 2023 for farmers and crofters.

The new rules on application methods for slurry and digestate come into force from Sunday (1 January 2023).

From that date, slurry will not be allowed to be applied by high trajectory raised splash plate or rain guns, and liquid digestate can only be applied using precision equipment.

The proposals also set an obligation for farmers to comply with the Risk Assessment for Manures and Slurries (RAMS) – a tool which helps plan applications of organic materials for good agricultural practice and reduce pollution risks.

But those impacted by the changes are in an ‘information void’ on what support for storage and spreading is going to be available, NFU Scotland has warned.

Earlier this year the union asked the Scottish government for slurry storage investment to be ring-fenced within the Agri-Environment and Climate Scheme (AECS) budget.

It also called for the grant rate available per project to be increased and for the funding to be made more widely accessible

For investment in slurry storage, the only currently available support is through the limited AECS.

Since launching in 2016, some 134 slurry storage applications have been approved under AECS - thereby committing £5.21m.

From a total AECS budget of some £290m since 2016, NFU Scotland said that only less than 2% had been allocated to slurry storage.

It also called for the Sustainable Agricultural Capital Grant Scheme (SACGS), a £5m fund which supported investment in specialist slurry equipment this year, to be significantly expanded in 2023.

NFU Scotland's Argyll and Islands Regional Chair, Duncan Macalister said it was 'disappointing' that Scottish government had not met the union's asks.

"Farmers and crofters affected are none the wiser on what support will be available for the necessary investments in the storage and application of slurry," he said.

"These are additional costs that cannot be recovered via enhanced market returns or which banks are willing to provide additional lending for because such investment does not yield a financial return.

“Without providing clarity on what investments will be eligible for support, and what support rates will be, Scottish government is limiting on farm efficiency and holding back progress on its own regulations.”