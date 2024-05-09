Scottish farm leaders urge new first minister to boost industry

Scottish farm leaders have urged John Swinney, Scotland's new first minister, to deliver policies which boost the prospects of the country's farming industry.

Mr Swinney was legally sworn in as Scotland's seventh first minister at the Court of Session in Edinburgh this week, replacing Humza Yousaf.

He unveiled a largely unchanged cabinet after becoming first minister, with Mairi Gougeon remaining as cabinet secretary for rural affairs.

NFU Scotland has written to Mr Swinney, outlining priorities for the Scottish farming industry to boost profitability and sustainability.

In its letter, the union raised issues related to economic growth and the "shared ambition to avoid a cliff edge for the sector".

Future multiannual funding and funding allocations, as well as the issue of the Scottish agricultural budget, were also highlighted.

The union's president, Martin Kennedy congratulated Mr Swinney on his appointment.

"He is a politician that NFU Scotland has worked well with both nationally and locally over many years," he said.

“The First Minister, coming from a rural constituency, is well aware that agriculture underpins rural communities across Scotland and is at the heart of flourishing environments."

Mr Kennedy warned, however, that the Scottish farming industry faced "many challenges".

“We have set out some of these in our letter to the First Minister, alongside solutions, which will help our sector to continue to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

"We also need Scottish government to work with us as we seek to support and incentivise the next generation of Scotland’s farmers and crofters.

"We hope to discuss these issues in person with Mr Swinney in the near future.”