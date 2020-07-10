Scottish farm on market 'ideal for small farming business'

The closing date for the 140-acre Stirlingshire farm has been extended

The closing date has been set for a 140-acre Scottish farm which represents an 'excellent opportunity' for the buyer to establish a small farming business.

Auchensalt Farm near Thornhill, Stirlingshire is now on the market through rural estate agency Galbraith.

The property is described as an 'attractive, compact ring fenced farm' in an accessible location with productive land.

It also has planning consent to demolish the existing farmhouse and to construct a sizeable detached replacement dwelling.







The land extends to 140.08 acres (56.59 hectares) and is classified as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute, well-suited to grazing and fodder production.

Historically there has been a number of arable crops grown on the land in rotation.

Situated in an elevated south-facing position, the farm enjoys views over the Carse of Stirling towards the Gargunnock Hills and is close to the village of Thornhill.

From the property, the Wallace Monument and Stirling Castle can also be seen clearly.

The traditional three-bedroom farmhouse has its own garden to the front. Planning consent has been granted for the demolition of the farmhouse.

Such is the interest in the farm, which was placed on the market on 26 June, that a closing date has now been set for 12 noon on 28 July.

Alistair Christie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said the farm had been met with a 'considerable amount of interest'.

"It is clear that there is significant demand for compact rural property at present," he explained.

The farm is for sale as a whole for offers over £680,000. There is also the option to buy the property in two lots.