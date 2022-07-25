Scottish farm projects awarded funding to showcase local produce

A total of 24 projects from across Scotland have been awarded funding of £110,000 to promote and showcase quality regional produce.

The latest round of the Regional Food Fund (RFF) was launched in April to support the development of local food and drink projects with grants of up to £5,000.

Managed by Scotland Food & Drink, the fund is designed to contribute to the sector’s recovery following the pandemic and raise the profile of local and regional produce.

Initiatives supported by this fund range from food and drink festivals to numerous on-farm projects.

On the Isle of Bute, a £5,000 grant has been awarded to install a farm shop vending machine to improve access to locally-produced food.

Elsewhere, a regular farmers’ market will be established in Edinburgh & Lothians, featuring high quality, locally grown or sourced produce.

In the Highlands, a project will get underway to help give a local beef and lamb producer more market opportunities.

And a £5k grant will help establish a collaboration between Scottish Borders farmers, butchers and chefs at the Border Union Show to demonstrate the quality local produce.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Mairi Gougeon said the projects would help showcase the range of food and drink produced in Scotland.

"[It will] provide further impetus to the sale of local produce, develop food tourism opportunities and contribute to recovery.

“Our focus remains on promoting local produce including high welfare and production standards, as well as taking into account environmental issues, something consumers are increasingly interested in.”