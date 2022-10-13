Scottish farm projects awarded more than £370,000 funding

A range of Scottish projects aimed at tackling climate change and enhancing competitiveness in the agriculture sector have received funding of more than £370,000.

The seven awards are part of the Scottish government's Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF), with funding focussed on helping to maximise resource efficiency and cut emissions.

The projects support knowledge transfer and learning, as well as improvements in agricultural competitiveness, resource efficiency, environmental performance and sustainability.

Scotland's Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon said: “We have ambitious targets across the agricultural sector in terms of net zero goals, enabling the essential role of agriculture and addressing the need for food security."

The seven successful projects include one which aims to help farmers and growers reduce their use of external inputs, including nitrogen-based fertiliser, pesticides and herbicides.

A project, awarded £112,000, aims to widen and deepen understanding of agroecology, specifically through a farmer to farmer/crofter to crofter cooperative learning programme.

Another seeks to improve the productivity and competitiveness of Scottish ware potato growers.

Ms Gougeon added: “Investment in these successful projects will contribute to meeting [climate] targets.”