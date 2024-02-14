Scottish farm support move 'underlines naivety' of Welsh plans

The Scottish government’s confirmation that direct farm support will continue in Scotland shows the 'fundamental flaws' in Wales’ Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) proposals.

This is according to the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW), which warned that Welsh farmers would now face 'a huge disadvantage' compared to Scottish farmers.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf told NFU Scotland's conference that 70% of future support will constitute direct farm payments to support food producers.

The remaining 30% will be targeted at environmental measures, a ratio similar to current Scottish arrangements.

By comparison, the Welsh government’s proposed SFS, due to be introduced next year, would bring direct farm payments to an end completely while introducing new requirements and restrictions.

Mr Yousaf also confirmed that a form of Less Favoured Areas support, which was abandoned in Wales in 2013, would continue in Scotland.

Around 85% of Scotland is classified as Less Favoured, while the proportion in Wales is 80%. In England it is just 17%.

Responding, FUW President Ian Rickman said the 'very sensible and economically advantageous' move by the Scottish government should be reflected by the Welsh government.

“Now that we have left the EU, the UK effectively has its own single market but without the common payment rules," Mr Rickman explained.

"If Wales diverges from Scotland in the way proposed by Welsh government, we would not only be disadvantaging our own farmers by introducing a mountain of rules not present for EU producers, but would also be placing our own industry at a huge competitive disadvantage compared to Scotland."

The FUW opposed Brexit, and after the vote to leave in 2016, argued for a replacement for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) that minimised unfair competition between UK nations.

Mr Rickman added: “As we predicted, Brexit has failed Welsh farmers on many levels and the Welsh Government’s plans would merely add to the challenges we have faced since 2016."

Earlier this week, Welsh farmers protested outside the office of the Rural Affairs Minister as anger brews over the future direction of the industry.

Dozens of tractors and other farm vehicles drove up to the constituency office of Lesley Griffiths in Wrexham, North Wales on Monday (12 February).

This followed a meeting of over 3,000 farmers at Carmarthen market where the Sustainable Farming Scheme proposals were discussed, with many believing the industry will be hit hard.