Scottish farm tenants told to act as amnesty deadline extended

The 'waygo' amnesty allows landlords and tenants to rectify any outstanding issues around notification of tenants’ farm improvements

Farmers have been urged to act quickly following confirmation from the Scottish government that the tenants amnesty will be extended by six months.

Farmers yet to notify landlords of any farm improvements were set to lose out on compensation claims if they had not taken advantage of the amnesty which had a deadline of 12 June.

That deadline has now been extended, but tenants and landlords are still being urged to act quickly.

The amnesty allows landlords and tenants to rectify any outstanding issues around notification of tenants’ improvements which should qualify for compensation when the tenancy comes to an end – in a process known as ‘Waygo’.







Rural surveyor Davidson & Robertson worked with NFU Scotland to provide a free Waygo Helpline to support farmers and landlords looking to capitalise on the amnesty.

Head of policy at NFU Scotland, Gemma Cooper said for those who have left things late, the helpline advises on starting the process.

“The initiative has already helped a number of tenants and landlords and the 0131 449 6212 number is still available to help with any amnesty related queries.

"It remains vitally important that both parties in a rental agreement take advantage of this process where they can.

"Setting the record straight will not only help the tenant at waygo but make things easier for the landlord as well," Ms Cooper said.

She added that it is important that tenants and landlords understand that whilst the 12 June deadline is extended, tenants still need to act quickly.

"The extension is the last possible date for using the formal notice process required to safeguard parties’ legal position.”

Despite the original looming deadline, many landlords and tenants across Scotland have still not taken advantage of the amnesty.

NFU Scotland members can take advantage of the Waygo helpline – 0131 449 6212, whether making initial enquiries or looking for advice having already started.

Those who are not members of the union are urged to contact George Hipwell on 0131 449 6212 for more information.