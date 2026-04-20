Scottish farmer co-op pays £265k in dividends after profits surge

One of Scotland’s largest farmer-owned co-operatives has posted a sharp rise in turnover and profits, delivering increased returns to members despite ongoing cost pressures across the sector.

ANM Group, based in Thainstone, reported turnover rose 20% to £13.9m in the year to 31 December 2025, while trading profit nearly doubled to £2.77m, up from £1.51m the previous year.

The strong outturn has enabled the group to increase its dividend, with members receiving between 4% and 5%.

Alongside this, the co-operative delivered £918,000 in commission savings to members, with average rates of 3.39%, well below the industry average of around 4%.

In addition, a further £265,000 was paid out in dividends, while membership continued to grow, with 89 new trading members joining during the year.

The results come amid continued cost pressures across the agricultural sector, highlighting the resilience of the co-operative model.

Chief executive Grant Rogerson said the figures reflected a positive year for the business. “These results reflect a positive year for the Group, with growth in both turnover and profit, while continuing to return value directly to our members,” he said.

He added that the performance had not come easily. “In a year where costs have remained high across the sector, that has not been straightforward,” he said, praising the team’s efforts.

Mr Rogerson said the figures demonstrate the group’s strength and long-term focus. “Our 2025 figures reflect the resilience of the Group,” he said, adding that the priority remains “continuing to grow the business delivering success and return for our members”.

Chairman Mike Macaulay said the board welcomed the progress made over the year. “As a board we welcome these results, which reflect a year of progress across the Group,” he said.

He added that the performance provides a solid foundation for future growth. “The performance delivered across the Group in 2025 provides a strong platform for future success,” he said, adding that it positions the co-operative to move forward “with confidence and optimism”.

The figures underline the group’s position as a key player in Scotland’s co-operative agri sector.

The group’s annual general meeting will take place on 28 April 2026 at the Thainstone Centre in Inverurie.