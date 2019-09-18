Scottish farmer recognised for nature-friendly farming

Farmer Heather Rae, who is also a single mother-of-three, was praised for managing her farm sustainably and environmentally

A Scottish farmer who has made a substantial contribution to the natural environment around her has been recognised with a major award.

The Cairngorms National Park rewards businesses which have been making a consistent contribution to the landscape and environment for a number of years.

The Nature Farm award is judged by a panel representing both the Cairngorms Nature group and the wider farming community.

Judges praised Heather Rae's high environmental and animal welfare standards on her Ballinluig farm, near Grantown-on-Spey.







In particular, they were impressed that the choices she makes are made with the habitats and species on the farm in mind.

For example, Heather was recently advised to ‘spray off’ an entire field to treat some weed species, but being conscious of soil health and the negative impact that blanket spraying could have, she and a neighbour co-operated.

They invested in a weed wiper so that they could target certain species instead, leaving soil structure largely untouched and allowing natural processes to take place.

Heather has also made effort to improve her species rich grasslands and woodland cover on the farm, as well as converting a holiday cottage which is currently used by a number of charities.

The single mother-of-three grew up in Inverness but wanted to take on the running of her grandmother and great uncle’s farms, which she eventually did at a young age.

Lucy Ford, Cairngorms Nature Community Officer presented the award to Heather, saying that she is a 'worthy winner'.

“Her farm has been in agri-environment schemes continuously for nearly 20 years. She has undertaken multiple planting schemes on her holdings providing a future source of shelter for her farm animals and habitat connectivity.

“Heather runs the farm, whilst bringing up three children on her own and she still manages to find the time of help and advise other farmers and crofters– a truly inspirational winner.”

Heather said she is 'delighted' to have won this award: “I work closely with my agent Jenny McCallum to make sure that all the environmental work on the farm fits the landscape and the farming system.

“I want the agri-environmental work to improve the landscape which will, in turn, improve the farm.”