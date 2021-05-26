Scottish farmer wins prestigious cattle breeding award

A farmer from Dumfries and Galloway have been awarded this year’s prestigious Sir William Young Award for his contribution to cattle breeding.

The award, by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), recognises outstanding contribution to livestock breeding.

It also commemorates the service to the Scottish agriculture industry by the late Sir William Young.

Alasdair Houston, of Gretna House Farms in Gretna Green, runs one of the most influential in the national Charolais herdbook, with bulls to 25,000gns twice at national sales.

Added to this achievement was the creation of an Aberdeen Angus herd in 2011, and in just a decade Gretnahouse Blacksmith is one of the most sought-after bulls in the breed.

In the early stages of the Simmental breed, the Gretnahouse name echoed through sales rings, with Gretnahouse Supersonic gaining widespread distinction, and even today his name is scattered throughout the herd book.

But 20 years ago, foot and mouth disease ripped the heart of the prefix, taking with it all of the fine animals belonging to the herd.

However, with conviction of breeding policies, the Gretnahouse name was re-established through a new Charolais breeding programme by embryo transfer and purchasing some of the best genetics from breeders.

A well-respected businessman of wide learning and integrity who is celebrated in the hospitality and tourism sector – even collected an MBE in 2011 for his services to tourism – Alasdair's passion lies in pedigree livestock breeding.

As Chairman of the British Charolais Cattle Society, he modernised its constitution and mission, driving forward their youth programme which will ensure the Society thrives in years to come.

Alasdair commented on his win: “I am delighted to be recognised for my work in this way, especially since cattle breeding is such a passion of mine and something that I hugely enjoy."

Adding his congratulations, Bill Gray, RHASS chairman said: “Anyone in the livestock breeding world who hears ‘Gretnahouse’ instantly recognises it as a mark of quality, integrity and the passionate production of top-quality animals.

“Alasdair has been the driving force behind his herds, not to mention his contribution to the tourism and hospitality sectors, and it outstanding what he has achieved in a relatively short space of time.

"On behalf of RHASS, we wish him huge congratulations for this richly deserved award.”