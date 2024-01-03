Scottish farmers and crofters reminded of ‘Help for Heating’ grants

Farmers and crofters in Scotland are being reminded that grants are still available to help with high energy costs and the continued cost-of-living crisis.

With many people in the industry affected by high costs, farming charity RSABI says it has seen a 55% rise in applications for its Help for Heating grants.

Many farming and crofting people live in very old houses, which can be difficult to insulate properly and costly to heat.

Grant funding starts at £300 for those farmers and crofters who spend more than 10% of their household income on heating costs and for those who find it difficult to afford essentials like food and clothing.

RSABI says it issued £41,000 grants last year, with demand expected to continue to be strong as many fixed-term energy deals start coming to an end.

Welfare manager Chris McVey said: “Our Help for Heating grants are available to farmers, crofters and others working in, or retired from, agriculture who are struggling with the rising costs of heating bills.

“Our team are on hand to take you through the application process and can advise on other ways we might be able to help too, as well as signposting other organisations which can provide energy efficiency advice for your home.

“In cases where finances have become really difficult, we can very quickly arrange a pre-paid debit card to pay for grocery shopping and we can also arrange purchases where household goods break down and people are struggling to pay for replacement items.”

RSABI is urging people who are struggling to pay to heat their homes to get in touch to find out more about this initiative and the other support services on offer.

The charity offers financial support through an Annual Beneficiary scheme, where anyone in need who meets the support criteria can receive regular payments to help top-up their income.

It is also encouraging people in the farming community to look out for others via its #KeepTalking campaign.

Mr McVey said: “A conversation could really help us raise awareness of the services on offer to ensure those struggling to stay warm in their homes know that support is available, particularly older people and those living on their own.

“As temperatures drop, it’s more important than ever that we look out for each other to ensure people are keeping warm over the winter months."

To chat to a RSABI case officer, call the charity's freephone helpline on 0808 1234 555.