Scottish farmers asked to help improve land reform

Scottish farmers are being encouraged to participate in a survey to help inform a major public body on how engagement in decisions about land in Scotland can be improved.

The Scottish Land Commission’s survey aims to give farmers and landowners an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to land reform.

The commission is conducting two surveys – one for farmers and one for communities – to find out more about how private and public sector landowners engage with their local communities.

The land reform body is hoping to collect information on the progress that has been made so far.

The results will go on to help shape future guidance and regulation changes to encourage more effective engagement with communities when it comes to land.

Hamish Trench, chief executive at the Scottish Land Commission, said land was Scotland's most valuable asset.

"It is important to a variety of Scotland’s ambitions such as net zero, nature restoration and community empowerment," he said.

“By listening to the views of landowners and communities, it will paint a better picture of how community engagement has progressed and how it can continue to improve in the coming years.

“Land can and should work to everyone’s benefit and by engaging closely with those across the country, regulations and recommendations can be shaped to ensure everybody is included in that benefit.”

The survey was first run in 2019 to establish a baseline of knowledge for the commission; the latest survey has launched to look at how the situation has changed.

The research will then be analysed by the commission and results may be shared with the Scottish government and other relevant organisations to inform future work programmes and priorities.

The online survey for farmers and landowners is now open and will run until the 30 November.