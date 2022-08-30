Scottish farmers call for clarity on future policy as frustration builds

Farmers and crofters have expressed concern with the Scottish government over the pace and direction of policy as the industry faces a 'crisis in confidence'.

NFU Scotland has called for 'urgent clarity' on agricultural policy as frustration builds with the government's lack of action on surging input costs and volatile prices.

The union said it had expressed 'deep disappointment' that greater detail on future policy options was still not available.

Farmers were "desperately seeking direction and reassurance" that Scottish agricultural policy would support them to produce food profitably and sustainably.

It comes as the industry is facing a perform storm of issues, driven by 'agflation', declining prices, labour shortages and extreme weather events.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said farmers needed to see how they would be supported in the future, and these should now be in the public domain.

With fertiliser 300% higher than last year, electricity prices quadrupled and diesel costs through the roof, he warned the industry "doesn't have time to wait for detail."

"Instead of more plans and declarations, we need a policy that supports farm output, supports the measures that will help us cut our carbon footprint and supports the measures that will enhance biodiversity," he said.

“Production is falling and we need the Scottish government to say how it is going to halt this decline and give farmers the confidence to keep going for the future."

Responding to the launch of Scottish government’s consultation on an Agriculture Bill, Mr Kennedy admitted that it was a necessary step towards a legislative, policy and support framework.

But what farmers and crofters needed right now was greater detail on the measures and support that would help them deliver on food and climate change, he said.

“We know the direction we need to go in and we know the measures that can help transform individual farming and crofting businesses," he added.

“This consultation is about delivering the necessary powers, but it does not fill the yawning policy gap that our members want to see filled.

"If the Scottish government had listened to the industry years ago and decided then, we could have been started on this journey."