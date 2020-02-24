Scottish farmers 'frustrated' at delay in climate scheme contracts

Farmers have highlighted disappointment over the fact that 2019 AECS contracts are still not in place

Farmers have written to the Scottish government to highlight concern over the slow progress in getting 2019 Agri-Environment Climate Scheme contracts in place.

The vital funding helps farm businesses play their part as stewards of a significant majority of Scotland’s environmental interests – including precious species and habitats.

But a delay in issuing the contracts is hindering farmers' implementation of their biodiversity and climate change mitigation measures, according to NFU Scotland.

The union said the 'lengthy and difficult' application process for AECS, combined with delays, discourages potential applicants from considering the scheme.







NFU Scotland President, Andrew McCornick said: “Whilst we appreciate that the delay in issuing these contracts has been unavoidable due to the uncertainty of available budget, we are concerned that these contracts are not in place with successful applicants still waiting on an authority to start work letter.

He added: “NFU Scotland is also concerned that at this point in time there are no schemes open to new applicants offering support in implementing mitigation measures for climate change, protecting and enhancing biodiversity, improving water quality or managing flood risks, as the 2020 AECS scheme is only available to those whose AECS contracts ends this year."

"Scotland’s farmers and crofters play a vital role in delivering a wide range of environmental benefits and public goods but must be supported in reaching these objectives," he said.

The union said that the delay in commencement of works, in conjunction with the ongoing period of challenging weather, must be taken into consideration when applicants are unable to meet prescriptive calendar dates or requests for variations to their contracts.