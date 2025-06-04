Scottish farmers get clarity on 2026 greening rules in sustainability shake-up

Scottish farmers have welcomed long-awaited clarity on new Enhanced Greening rules, set to reshape farm support payments from 2026 as part of the Scottish government’s push for sustainable agriculture.

The Enhanced Greening payment, which will form a supplementary part of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), is intended to reward climate and environment friendly practices.

Farmers now have clarity [PDF] on what they will need to do for next year’s greening payments as Scotland transitions to the full implementation of its post-Brexit Tier system.

The Enhanced Greening element will remain at around 30% of the full BPS value and will be assessed at the business level through Single Application Form submissions.

Although inspections will be introduced to ensure compliance, the policy aims to encourage practical actions that align with climate and environmental objectives.

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), which represents rural businesses in Scotland, said the confirmation gives farms a much-needed direction for planning.

Eleanor Kay, senior policy adviser at the group, emphasised that government must ensure future farming tiers remain flexible and inclusive, especially as Tiers 2 and 3 are developed ahead of the 2027 rollout.

“We strongly urge that these policies remain flexible and accessible – particularly for farmers already adopting innovative approaches that don’t always align with rigid requirements,” she said.

“That includes farmers using fence-less collars for adaptive grazing, those monitoring bird activity in hedgerows to adjust management practices, and others using breed selection to outwinter livestock in harmony with nature.

"These approaches often deliver outcomes that match or exceed expectations, and farmers using them must not be left behind.”

SLE has also called for the early release of further scheme details so farmers have time to prepare for changes post-2026.

The body noted that farmers will need advance information to make the most of planning tools such as the Future Farming Investment Fund, the Whole Farm Plan, and advice available from the Farm Advisory Service.