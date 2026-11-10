Scottish farmers offered £400-plus support as heating costs bite

The charity's Help for Heating scheme offers £400 or more to eligible Scottish agricultural households

Scottish farmers and crofters struggling to heat their homes this winter are being urged to check their eligibility for grants of at least £400.

Agricultural charity RSABI is offering financial support to people working in, or retired from, Scottish agriculture as colder weather places further pressure on household budgets.

Its Help for Heating scheme provides payments of £400 or more to eligible households spending over 10% of their household income on heating costs.

Applications are also subject to an assessment of disposable income and savings, with the charity's case officers available to guide applicants through the process.

Farmers, crofters and retired agricultural workers can check their eligibility through RSABI's online assessment tool or call its confidential helpline on 0808 1234 555.

The charity said the grants could provide vital assistance to rural households facing rising energy costs, particularly those living in older properties that are difficult and expensive to heat.

Chris McVey, RSABI Welfare Manager, said: "We know that rising costs are making it increasingly difficult for people across Scotland’s farming and crofting communities to keep their homes warm."

"Older rural properties can be particularly challenging to heat, and we want to make sure that anyone who is struggling knows that help is available."

Alongside heating grants, RSABI can help applicants access other financial assistance, including support to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

For households experiencing more serious financial difficulties, the charity can also arrange emergency help with essential living costs.

This includes pre-paid debit cards for grocery shopping and assistance with replacing essential household appliances that have broken down.

Mr McVey stressed that support is provided confidentially, encouraging anyone concerned about their financial circumstances to seek assistance.

"All support is confidential, and we would encourage anyone who is worried about their heating costs to get in touch," he said.

RSABI is also highlighting other financial support available to Scottish households struggling with winter energy bills.

The Scottish Government's Winter Heating Payment provides an annual £62 payment to people receiving qualifying low-income benefits.

The payment replaced the Cold Weather Payment in Scotland, with most eligible households receiving the money automatically without needing to apply.

Households relying on heating oil or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) may also qualify for £300 through the Scottish Emergency Heating Oil Scheme, which has been extended into winter.

The scheme is designed to help households struggling with the cost of off-grid heating, which is particularly relevant to rural communities without access to mains gas.

Applications can be made through Advice Direct Scotland, with successful applicants receiving support paid directly to their fuel supplier.

RSABI said its own financial assistance is available in addition to government schemes, encouraging eligible households to explore the different options.

The charity is also reminding farmers and crofters to take precautions against fuel theft during winter, following advice from Police Scotland.

Mr McVey urged people across the agricultural community to look out for neighbours, colleagues and family members who may be experiencing financial difficulties or feeling isolated.

"As we head into winter, we would also encourage everyone in the farming community to look out for one another and keep talking about any worries they may be facing," he said.

RSABI also provides emotional and practical support to those involved in Scottish agriculture, including confidential calls for people experiencing loneliness or other difficulties.

Its free helpline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on 0808 1234 555, with calls not appearing on phone bills.