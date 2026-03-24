Scottish farmers promised no 'cliff edge' in new long-term payment plan

Scottish farmers and crofters have been promised long-term funding certainty with no “cliff edges” under a new agricultural payments plan set to run to 2030 and beyond.

The Scottish Government’s Rural Support Plan for 2026–2031 sets out how payments will continue over the next five years, giving businesses greater confidence to plan, invest and manage income in an increasingly uncertain climate.

Ministers say the approach avoids sudden cuts seen elsewhere in post-Brexit reforms, instead offering stability while gradually introducing new requirements linked to climate and nature.

At its core, around 70% of funding will remain as direct payments, ensuring a consistent income stream for active farmers and crofters.

However, that stability comes with change. Future support will be tied more closely to environmental actions, meaning businesses will need to deliver more on climate and biodiversity alongside food production.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie described the plan as a turning point for the sector.

“The publication of the first Rural Support Plan marks a major milestone in the development of future agricultural support,” he said.

He added that the aim is to strike a balance between production and sustainability.

“We recognise the need to be more sustainable and work towards a balanced policy which delivers for climate, nature and sustainable food production.”

The new system will operate through four tiers — base, enhanced, elective and complementary — effectively layering payments so farmers can access core support while opting into additional measures for environmental and business outcomes.

Existing schemes will continue in the short term, helping ease the transition and maintain familiarity for the sector.

Crucially, ministers have pledged a gradual rollout of reforms, with no abrupt changes to payments.

“By working with the industry, we have avoided any cliff edges in payment support,” Fairlie said.

“There will be no big bang moment and there will be no financial cliff edges.”

The plan comes as farmers face mounting pressures from volatile markets, rising costs and more frequent extreme weather events, all of which are shaping how support is delivered across the UK.

It also reflects a wider shift away from EU-era subsidy models, with Scotland taking a more phased and collaborative approach compared to other parts of the UK.

Further details of future payments will be developed in partnership with industry, with a focus on ensuring support reaches active farmers and crofters.

There is also a commitment to ensure smaller producers can access funding, with proportionate requirements and new approaches being explored.

Fairlie said agriculture remains central to Scotland’s economy and rural life.

“Agriculture is vital to our economy, the lifeblood of our rural communities and the lynchpin in our food security,” he said.

With long-term funding in place and reforms being introduced gradually, the plan signals a shift towards a more stable but increasingly sustainability-focused future for Scottish farming.