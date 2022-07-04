Scottish farmers reminded to apply for wide vehicle dispensation

Scottish farmers have been told to apply for an agricultural dispensation for wide vehicle movements ahead of the busy harvest period.

The scheme, agreed by NFU Scotland and Police Scotland, means that farmers with wide vehicles can apply for a dispensation to avoid having to notify police for each individual movement.

Abnormal load dispensations are required if a vehicle and implement is over three metres in width and/or projects more than four metres.

Farmers and contractors have now been told to check the dimensions of their vehicles and implement.

Any vehicle which exceeds these dimensions or may exceed them with an implement attached should be included on the dispensation, NFU Scotland explained.

The union's transport advisor, Jamie Smart said: “It is important that farmers wishing to move vehicles or implements over three metres combined width, or with a front or rear overhang exceeding four metres, must obtain a dispensation from Police Scotland.

“It is recommended that farmers requiring a dispensation or looking to renew or amend their existing dispensation notices, apply in plenty of time.

“A copy of the dispensation document should be carried in vehicles pertaining to it and produced in the event Police Scotland stop the vehicle.

"We once again thank Police Scotland for their continued support of this scheme, which NFU Scotland successfully pushed to have introduced.”

Farmers or contractors wanting to use this scheme can obtain an application form from Police Scotland or members can get it from NFU Scotland.

The completed form should be emailed to: OSDAbormalLoadsScotland@scotland.pnn.police.uk.