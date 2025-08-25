Scottish farmers see modest reduction in support payments

Farmers and crofters will see a modest reduction in support payments this year, after the Scottish government confirmed the 2025 rates for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and greening payments.

The combined payment rate for Region 1 land has been set at £223.01 per hectare, compared with a slightly higher rate in 2024.

The new figure was published on the government’s Rural Payments website in August, with advance payments scheduled to begin in September.

For 2025, the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) rate for Region 1 has been set at £147.22 per hectare, while the greening payment rate stands at £75.79 per hectare.

The payment rate for Region 2 has been set at £45.27 per hectare, representing a reduction of 11 pence compared with last year.

For Region 3, the rate stands at £13.71 per hectare, which is 3 pence lower than the previous year.

Officials have attributed the decrease to a rise in the number of agricultural entitlements allocated to new entrants and young farmers.

These entitlements are issued through the National Reserve, and because the overall funding pot remains fixed, spreading it across more claims has slightly reduced the per-hectare value.

The confirmation followed the Scottish government’s annual budget review of agricultural support.

While payments have dipped, industry observers note that the reduction is less severe than many had anticipated.

Advance payments will begin rolling out from September 2025, providing some financial reassurance to farmers and crofters ahead of the busy autumn period.