Scottish farmers set to benefit from £46m in capital grants

Farmers and crofters are set to benefit from £20m in additional capital support this year and £26m next year, the Scottish government has confirmed.

At least £14 million of the funding will deliver a Future Farming Investment Scheme providing flexible capital grants, it said at NFU Scotland's conference.

Other significant announcements made at the annual event included an additional £7m in 2025 through the agri-environment climate scheme (AECS).

This aims to encourage farmers and crofters to undertake activities supporting nature, climate and biodiversity alongside food production.

First minister John Swinney said: “I want to see a farming sector that is equipped and ready to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of the future.

"That is why at least £14 million will be delivered through our Future Farming Investment Scheme.

“We will work at pace to consult with industry to ensure the capital grant scheme guidance and priorities work for a range of businesses and that the application processes are simple and straightforward.

"They will not be prescriptive, as long as the funds are used to drive efficiency or support nature and climate friendly farming your bid will be valid and could receive support."

The Scottish government also announced a new entrant’s summit bringing key individuals together to find solutions to attract more people into farming.

It also committed funding worth £75,000 to farming charity RSABI to provide mental health support for farmers and crofters.

Mr Swinney added: “A flourishing Scotland means a flourishing rural Scotland. And for rural Scotland to thrive, farming must thrive.

"I look forward to working with the industry – building on the constructive working relationships we have with NFU Scotland to show that this government is committed to continuing to support our nation’s farmers.”

Other announcements include a commitment to delivering ultra-high frequency (UHF) electronic identification for cows to improve traceability.

And a new three year programme will see national land Lidar laser scanning to accurately map terrain across Scotland.