Scottish farmers thank public for buying local during crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic has led people to think more about where their food comes from and who produces it

Scotland's farmers and crofters have sent a message of gratitude to the public for buying local food and backing farmers during the Covid-19 crisis.

The video, created by NFU Scotland, shows off the country's farming industry, with participants highlighting the benefits of consumers choosing to buy local.

These include positive environmental impacts, the benefits to the agri-food and tourism sectors and the role farming plays in supporting rural communities and the economy.

The aim of the video was to not only highlight the benefits of choosing Scottish produce, but also to thank consumers already doing so.







Farmers and crofters are saying thank you to consumers across the nation for continuing to choose quality Scottish food and drink on what was planned to be the Union's 'Day of Celebration'. pic.twitter.com/EPwWA43lOs — NFU Scotland (@NFUStweets) May 23, 2020

According to NFU Scotland president, Andrew McCornick, there was a growing number of people who were prioritising the need for food on the shelves to be local.

"We, as farmers and crofters, have the opportunity to thank the consumer during these worrying times," he said.

“Throughout Covid-19, our pledge has been to keep the plates and glasses of Scotland full and I am proud of the way our industry has supported the nation and the way the nation has supported us."

He added that buying Scottish produce was 'important' to families, communities and industries across the country.

"It is important that those buying the products know just how important and valued their trust in Scottish farming is," Mr McCornick said.

“We have a fantastic story to tell and it is disappointing that we couldn’t tell it face to face this year, but I am glad we have been able to come together and produce this video.”