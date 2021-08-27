Scottish farmers to drive forward future support framework

Famers will be at the heart of a future support framework to help Scottish agriculture become more economically and environmentally sustainable, the Scottish government has said.

The next steps in reforming the agriculture sector in Scotland and supporting farmers to cut emissions and produce sustainably have been set out.

The five Farmer-led Climate Change Groups (FLGs) published their recommendations for suckler beef, dairy, pigs, arable, hill farming, uplands and crofting in March.

They each set out an industry-backed roadmap on how Scottish agriculture could deliver sustainable, profitable agricultural production that meet the growing challenges of climate change.

Now the Scottish government has confirmed the creation of the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board (ARIOB) to drive forward the FLG recommendations.

NFU Scotland’s President, Martin Kennedy has agreed to co-chair that board alongside Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon.

The board will deliver an agreement on a national test programme in time for the COP26 climate change event being hosted in Glasgow in November with the scheme in place by Spring 2022.

Building on the work of the Suckler Beef climate group, livestock and specifically beef farmers will be in the vanguard of the programme and will be invited to participate first.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said: “We have been clear and consistent in our message to government that the time for talking is over and the time for delivery on a new agricultural policy for Scotland is now.

“Across all sectors, there will be difficult choices ahead and I want to see policies implemented that support all farmers and crofters, enabling them to be profitable and sustainable whilst delivering on our obligation to reduce our carbon footprint and bolster our natural environment."

He added: "I share the same vision as the Cabinet Secretary for a prosperous farming sector where an agricultural policy will meet the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“I would like to have seen all FLG chairs as part of this implementation group but for those not involved, I give them my reassurance that I will hold Scottish government to account on delivery.

"Timescales have been set for the implementation group to deliver a national test programme and I want to see that in place and on time."

In order to deliver early action on implementing measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, ARIOB will develop a preliminary package of funded measures for agreement by COP26.

It will be based on the work of the Farmer-led Groups, with an early focus on livestock emissions in particular the detailed work taken forward to a more advanced stage by the Suckler Beef Group.

The Scottish government said this work should quickly reach as many farms and crofts as possible and ultimately, will assist all parts of agriculture as Scotland progresses to net zero.

The group will be supported throughout its lifetime by an expanded Scottish Government Academic Advisory panel that will draw on the best available science, knowledge and expertise and grow the evidence base.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the Scottish government's vision for the future of rural Scotland was a 'positive one'.

"We see our land managers and world-class producers thriving, while backing our world-leading climate change agenda and our response to the biodiversity crisis.

“The Farmer-led Groups have provided us with a strong footing for refocussing the sector and shifting to more environmentally-friendly practices," she said.

"We are hugely grateful for the important work they undertook at pace and I want to thank all the groups for the foundation they have given us to build on, particularly in the beef sector."