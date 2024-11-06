Scottish farmers to rally outside Holyrood in late November

Farmers in Scotland have organised a rally in late November outside the Scottish parliament to send a message of the importance of the industry.

NFU Scotland has today unveiled plans for the Holyrood rally after the UK government 'threatened' food production and farming businesses with its budget.

The protest will take place outside the Scottish parliament on 28 November, ahead of the Scottish government’s own budget which is due to take place on 4 December.

The union also confirmed it would be attending the rally in central London, which is being organised by the NFU, on 19 November.

NFU Scotland’s President Martin Kennedy has called on all members and the wider agricultural industry to support both events.

"We are organising a rally to send a clear message to the Scottish government about the importance of securing future, multi-annual, ring-fenced funding for Scottish agriculture," he said.

"Our rally will highlight all that farmers and crofters deliver, including high-quality food production, climate and nature restoration, and thriving rural communities.

“The Scottish government and parliament now have a real opportunity to demonstrate that they do understand and will fully support a thriving Scottish agriculture sector."

NFU Scotland said it would be sending its presidential team and board of directors to Westminster to join the other UK farming unions on 19 November in London.

Concerns mainly centre on the 'devastating' reform of agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR) announced in last week’s budget.