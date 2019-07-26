Scottish farmers to receive BPS early due to Brexit

Loan letters will be issued in early September with payments beginning in early October

The Scottish government has offered financial support to farmers in advance of Brexit, expected to be paid from early October.

Under the National Basic Payment Support Scheme, loans will be offered to eligible farmers for up to 95% of their Basic Payment Scheme 2019 payments.

A similar scheme in 2018 delivered payments worth more than a quarter of a billion pounds to over 13,500 farmers following adverse weather.

The SNP-led government, which campaigned for the UK to remain in the EU, said it is 'absolutely essential' to provide certainty to farmers in Scotland.







Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said that leaving the EU with no-deal would have 'catastrophic consequences' on agriculture.

“The Scottish government will shortly be issuing loan offers, providing a degree of financial certainty during these tumultuous times.

“Recognising the potential catastrophic consequences of a ‘no-deal’ on our agricultural sector, I’m also confirming that loans will be offered at the increased rate of 95%, delivering more money to farmers through this mechanism than ever before.

“I believe there has never been a more important time for rural businesses to take the necessary steps to ensure that they are as prepared as possible for whatever Brexit outcome may be delivered.”

He added: “As such, I would encourage all eligible farmers, crofters and land managers to accept this offer to enable us to get your payment out to you as soon as possible.”

This year's scheme will operate on an opt-in basis and offset against those payments.

Loan letters will be issued in early September with payments beginning in early October.