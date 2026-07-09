Scottish farmers trial app to cut biodiversity audit burden

Scottish farmers and crofters are trialling a new app to cut the burden of biodiversity audits and help them meet future payment rules.

NatureScot, Scotland’s nature agency, is testing Farm Biodiversity Scotland, known as FarmBioScot, with producers across Scotland.

The platform uses Ordnance Survey data to help users map habitats, record wildlife sightings and track biodiversity improvements on their land.

It could also help users produce habitat maps needed for the biodiversity audit element of Scotland’s Whole Farm Plan, a requirement linked to agricultural payments.

NatureScot said the tool supports the Scottish Government’s wider ambitions to restore nature, while helping farm businesses demonstrate the environmental value of the land they manage.

The trial comes as Scottish farm support places greater emphasis on environmental outcomes alongside food production.

FarmBioScot is available through both an app and web platform, and has been designed as a simple self-service system for everyday use.

It uses existing government data to pre-populate field boundaries for each farm or croft.

Users can then create more detailed habitat maps by adding habitat types and features such as hedgerows and watercourses.

Crofter Alan Sillence, of Cairn Geal Crofts on the Isle of Skye, said the platform had helped reduce the time and effort needed to monitor biodiversity across his land.

“Modern crofting & farming can be quite complicated but FarmBioScot provides me with a clear, easy-to-use solution to monitoring biodiversity across our croft which I can easily update,” he said.

He added that it had saved him “a significant amount of time and effort” in mapping and assessing habitat types.

Mr Sillence said the tool also provided a simple way to submit the required standardised return to the Scottish Government, with the potential to deliver wider benefits for Scottish wildlife.

The tool forms part of NatureScot’s Farm Biodiversity Project, which is testing a standard approach to biodiversity auditing and planning.

It follows a four-step process of “map, measure, manage and monitor”.

This allows users to assess habitat condition, log species observations and build a detailed picture of biodiversity across their holdings.

The data can then be used to produce biodiversity insights, including baseline audits, habitat summaries and records of actions and changes over time.

Kay Prichard, NatureScot’s Farming with Nature Special Adviser, said the agency was working with farmers and crofters to improve the skills, tools and support needed for the future.

“We work with farmers and crofters to develop and improve the skills, tools and support needed for a future where nature recovery and high-quality food production go hand in hand,” she said.

Farmers and crofters who have already tested FarmBioScot had found it to be “a simple digital tool for habitat mapping using OS data”, she added.

Dominic Cuthbert, Customer Development Manager at Ordnance Survey, said the data was helping users make more informed decisions about their land.

“Ordnance Survey data is playing a vital role in underpinning this new tool, giving users the trusted location intelligence they need to map habitats, record biodiversity features, and make more informed decisions about their land,” he said.

He added that combining authoritative mapping with practical assessments was helping turn biodiversity data into “actionable insights” for Scotland’s rural communities.

NatureScot said future plans for FarmBioScot include adding further Ordnance Survey data already being used in other applications.