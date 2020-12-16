Scottish farmers urged to apply for suckler beef support

Applications to this year's Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme closes in two weeks' time, and eligible farmers and crofters are being reminded to apply.

The scheme provides support to beef producers, with an annual budget of £34m for beef calves born on the Scottish mainland and £6m for claims from the islands.

The payment rate per animal is determined by the number of eligible animals claimed.

There is no limit to the number of claims that a farmer can make by the 31 December 2020 deadline.

Support is available for calves provided they are at least 75 percent beef bred, born on a Scottish holding and kept there for 30 days.

Calves born on or after 2 December 2020 will not be eligible until next scheme year.

NFU Scotland is urging farmers and crofters to apply to the scheme before this month's deadline.

The union's livestock committee chair, Jimmy Ireland said: “Farmers are working hard to produce the best beef in the world sustainably, utilising our regenerative natural resources.

“The funding available plays an important role in maintaining suckler herds in all parts of Scotland and encourages active farming in our rural communities.

“It’s vital that we maintain our iconic beef herd, and as with other sources of agricultural support, this funding has a role in driving local economies and providing rural jobs and opportunities.”