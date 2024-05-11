Scottish farmers urged to 'crack on' with single application forms

Scottish farmers and crofters are being urged to 'crack on' with submitting the all-important single application form as the deadline is just days away.

Latest figures by the Scottish government suggest that, with just 4 days to go, over 11,000 forms have been completed.

That compares with 10,600 at the same time in 2023 and 10,200 in 2022. Around 18,000 forms are submitted annually in Scotland.

The single application form deadline remains one of the most important dates in the Scottish farming calendar.

Completion is required to access important support schemes such as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening, and the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme.

All schemes available as part of it are critical to the financial well-being of Scottish agriculture – injecting over £500 million into the industry annually.

Given the pressure that some are under to complete spring work, NFU Scotland is urging farmers to submit the application by the deadline of Wednesday 15 May.

However, applications submitted by the deadline can still be amended, added to, or increased, up until 31 May without penalty, the union says.

Since 2022, it has been a requirement that all single application forms must be completed online.

NFU Scotland director of policy, Jonnie Hall said that the support payments remained 'critically important' to the viability of most Scottish farming businesses.

“It is encouraging just how many forms have been completed but there is a significant number of forms still to be started.

"There are also many forms started but not completed and we urge those with forms in a draft state to go on and complete their application at the earliest opportunity and ensure that it is properly submitted."

He added: “Farmers and crofters must prioritise these annual application forms in the next few days."