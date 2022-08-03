Scottish farmers urged to engage in debate on land reform proposals

NFU Scotland is urging farmers to get involved in the debate on a new land reform consultation and how the wide-ranging proposals it contains could impact the sector.

The Scottish government consultation includes proposals related to concentration of land ownership and defining ‘large-scale’ holdings.

It also advises a strengthening of land rights and responsibilities (LRRS), and compulsory land management plans for ‘large-scale’ landowners.

Public interest tests and conditions of sale for large-scale land transactions is included, and more transparency of land ownership.

The consultation launched ahead of introducing a Land Reform Bill, and closes in September for responses.

Alasdair Macnab, NFU Scotland's legal chair, said: “Scottish government is committed to an ongoing program of land reform in Scotland.

"Land reform is anything to do with ownership, management, and use of land in Scotland, so these proposals will affect all farmers and crofters.

“Scottish government is consulting on scale of land ownership, compulsory land management plans for some landowners, conditions on sale of land and linking public subsidy and information to accountability for landowners."

The union is hosting a webinar on Thursday 11 August at 7pm when Gemma Cooper, NFUS Head of Policy Team and Mr Macnab will explain the proposals.

NFU Scotland members can sign up online to attend, and three follow up regional meetings are also being planned.

Mr Macnab added: “This aim of the webinar is to inform and help members understand what the consultation is about so that they can provide their views at the forthcoming regional member meetings or via the NFUS online survey.

"Members' views are needed as they will shape the NFUS policy response to this Land Reform consultation.”