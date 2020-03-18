Scottish farmers urged to prioritise filling out Single Application Forms

Farmers and crofters have been reminded that it is business as usual for CAP schemes

Farmers and crofters in Scotland are being encouraged to prioritise filling out their Single Application Forms online before the 15 May deadline.

The current uncertainty around the impact of coronavirus and future trade arrangements, combined with the pressures of spring work, lambing and calving, means that many farmers will have other things on their mind at this busy time of year.

But NFU Scotland is now urging applicants to start filling out their SAF as soon as possible and reminding them that, as things stand, it is business as usual for all CAP schemes.

The online application process has been significantly improved in recent years and the clear majority of applications are now made online.







In line with recent years, paper forms will not be automatically posted out and must instead be requested from Local Area Offices.

Individuals can also book appointments with their Local Area Office where staff will be on hand to assist those completing their form online. Scottish government will be moving to an online only system from 2022.

NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick said: “The headlines are currently dominated by confusion and uncertainty, but the crucial thing for all farmers and crofters to bear in mind is that, as things stand, it is business as usual for all CAP schemes and that includes completing this year’s SAF.

“The SAF window will run from 15 March to 15 May and we don’t want anyone to inadvertently be distracted from this important process.

“I would encourage all members to begin working on their SAF forms, which are the most important forms that Scottish farmers fill out every year, to ensure they meet the 15 May deadline."

A change to online from paper application has benefits, as it checks for errors throughout the process which allows speedier processing for the support.

Mr McCornick said going online is worth the effort as farmers will receive an acknowledgement of receipt at the time of submission.

"Local Area Offices offer valuable support and farmers and crofters should consider booking an appointment where staff can assist them in completing their SAF online," he said.

“The important thing is to take plenty of time and not leave it to the last minute. Remember, it is the most important day’s work in any farmer’s year.”