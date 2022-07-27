Scottish farmers urged to share climate change action

A network established to offer a space for Scottish farmers and crofters to showcase the work they are doing to tackle climate change is looking for more members.

The Agriculture, Biodiversity and Climate Change Network aims to promote the actions farmers are already taking to combat climate change, and support wider environmental priorities.

Methods and stories can be shared on the page with an aim to inspire others in the agriculture sector to adopt more climate and nature-friendly working practices.

The website contains testimonies and videos of farmers’ stories as well as an interactive map showing farms and crofts that are participating in the project.

It is intended that the experiences shared across the network will go on to inform future Scottish government farming policy.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Land managers and the agriculture sector have an important role to play in mitigating and adapting to climate change and improving biodiversity.

“Many farmers and crofters are already taking action, and their knowledge and experience of how to make practical changes that really work is one of the most valuable resources we have in helping achieve our vision for agriculture.

"The network is helping to facilitate this peer-to-peer support, offering farmers and crofters the chance to share their experiences and learn from one another.

“We want to showcase the vast knowledge and experience within the agriculture community in one place so that farmers can find out what has worked for others and inspire climate change action.”

The ABCC Network is a joint government and industry initiative with NFU Scotland, SAC Consulting, Soil Association Scotland and Quality Meat Scotland.

Rebecca Audsley, of SAC Consulting said the network was a great way for farmers to showcase practical actions that they have already put in place to support mitigate climate change.

"It’s always good to see what others have done, how it’s worked for them and also benefitted their farm business, sometimes in unintended ways," she said.