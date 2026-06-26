Scottish farmers warn import tariff move could hit domestic production

NFU Scotland has warned that suspending tariffs on imported food could deliver short-term savings for consumers while weakening the farmers needed to protect long-term food security.

The union said it recognised the pressure facing households from the cost-of-living crisis, but cautioned against policies that prioritise cheaper imports over home-grown food.

Its warning comes in response to the UK government’s call for input on goods being considered for tariff suspensions to help reduce consumer costs.

NFU Scotland said many of the products under consideration are not generally produced in the UK. However, it warned the concern was not just whether the products are grown or produced domestically, but whether cheaper imports could displace Scottish produce elsewhere in the supply chain and undermine confidence to invest.

It warned of possible knock-on effects for Scotland’s soft fruit, potato, cereals and oilseed sectors, all of which are already facing high costs, volatile markets and increasing regulation.

President Andrew Connon said food policy could not be driven only by cheaper imports.

He said: “We recognise the need to support consumers through ongoing cost-of-living pressures, but food policy cannot be driven solely by the pursuit of cheaper imports.”

Mr Connon said the concern went beyond the individual tariff suspensions and reflected the wider direction of UK food and trade policy.

He said: “Our concern is not simply about these individual tariff suspensions. It is about the wider direction of travel.”

He warned that Scottish farmers and crofters were already under pressure from higher costs, rising regulation and market uncertainty.

Mr Connon added: “Policies that encourage greater reliance on imports risk undermining confidence and reducing investment in domestic production.”

NFU Scotland said domestic production was becoming more important as climate instability, geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruption put pressure on global food systems.

The union warned that using import policy to push food prices lower could send the wrong signal when farmers and crofters are being asked to invest in food production, climate action and environmental delivery.

NFU Scotland is calling on the UK government to ensure future tariff and trade decisions fully consider the impact on domestic food production, food security and rural economies.

Mr Connon said a resilient food system had to start with strong domestic farming.

He said: “Food security starts with a strong domestic farming sector. The lowest-cost option today may not be the most resilient option tomorrow.”

He added: “Government must ensure that decisions taken in the name of affordability do not weaken our ability to produce food here at home in the future.”

NFU Scotland also repeated its call for greater scrutiny of food imports, stronger country-of-origin labelling and a commitment that future tariff measures will not put Scottish producers at a competitive disadvantage.