Scottish farmers wishing to promote food products can apply to new fund

Scottish farmers who wish to promote regional food products as well as establish new markets are being encouraged to apply for new funding.

Local food and drink projects can now apply for funding of up to £100,000 as part of the Scottish government’s Regional Food Fund.

The fund is designed to support the development of regional food and drink products across Scotland.

So far, it has provided over £650,000 to more than 140 projects across the country.

A range of projects have been issued funding, including the Shetland Seafood Provenance Scheme, the Bute Kitchen Retail Project and the Clyde Island Gin Passport.

Projects such as food and drink festivals and on-farm vending machines have also been supported.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon encourage anyone who is interested to apply, including farmers.

“The Regional Food Fund is an excellent opportunity for local businesses, producers and community groups to showcase the best products that their regions have to offer.

“The fund is part of our wider Good Food Nation plans. These proposals will seek improve the availability of local food whilst also ensuring our food industry continues to grow in a way that is profitable and sustainable.”

The fund allows for a maximum of £5,000 to be bid for within any application. The deadline for applications is 24 November.

Scotland Food & Drink's Fiona Richmond said: “The fund encourages collaboration within regions and the supply chain, highlighting unique food and drink stories and experiences for us all to enjoy.

"The desire for local produce is strong, and we are proud to continue our support of regional food and drink initiatives.”