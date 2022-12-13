Scottish farming charity RSABI raises £65,000 at special event

Attendees at a fundraising event held by agricultural charity RSABI have helped raise over £65,000 to support Scottish farmers in need.

Around 150 people involved in the Scottish agricultural industry attended the special fundraising event.

Attendees included the Duke of Buccleuch, RSABI Honorary President, and Jim McLaren MBE, who proposed a toast to RSABI.

As well as ticket sales, funds were raised by an auction with lots including a sporting lot gifted by Her Majesty the Queen, before her passing.

A Highland heifer sculpture hand-made from agricultural scrap metal by ArtFe was also specially made for the event.

A prize for Heads and Tails was gifted by the Hideaway Experience, with a selection of items to win in the prize draw, as well as Edinburgh Gin, courtesy of Ian McLeod Distillers.

Two generous donations were made towards the overall total from the Wiseman Family Charitable Fund, who donated £12,500, and the late Sir Ian Grant, who contributed £5,000 towards the evening shortly before he passed away.

RSABI’s chief executive, Carol McLaren extended thanks to all who attended or supported including those who donated items and experiences for the auction and prize draw.

She said: “We had a very memorable evening as part of our 125th anniversary celebrations and it was great to see everyone together enjoying the dinner which had Scotch Lamb as the centrepiece.

“We’re coming into a difficult winter, and funds raised will help us to provide much-needed emotional, practical and financial support to people in the Scottish agricultural industry.”