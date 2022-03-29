Scottish food businesses receive share of £7.3m fund

Food and drink businesses in Scotland will receive a share of more than £7.3 million to increase production, expand storage facilities and purchase new equipment.

A total of 29 large and small businesses will receive grants ranging from £1,047 to £1.4m from the Food Processing, Marketing and Cooperation (FPMC) grant scheme.

FPMC is one of a number of funding schemes which make up the Scottish Rural Development Programme.

The scheme provides grant funding to businesses within the Scottish food and drink sector.

Projects include new processing equipment to increase production of healthier, low calorie dairy products, upgraded vegetable processing facilities and expanded storage capacity.

One firm to receive a share of the fund is Graham’s the Family Dairy Group, which will use £1.9m to invest in new equipment at the Glenfield Dairy in Cowdenbeath.

Meanwhile, meat processors ABP Perth will receive £1.4m to renovate its existing boning hall, which will house new state-of-the-art pace lines.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the pandemic had underlined the importance of collaboration and a strong, sustainable supply chain.

She added that the funding would secure and create jobs in Scotland's rural communities, as well as help to boost the economy.

“This funding will play an important role in helping producers continue to deliver high-quality, innovative and nutritious products that will be enjoyed at home and abroad.

“I look forward to seeing how these grants will help businesses to move into emerging markets and ensure the long-term viability of our primary producers.”

“Our food and drink sector creates amazing produce that is enjoyed across local, national and international markets.

“Consumers are increasingly interested in how their food is produced and transported, along with a desire for food that is made locally.