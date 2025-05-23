Scottish food producers offered chance to get on Aldi shelves

Aldi Scotland is on the hunt for new Scottish-made food products—offering local producers an opportunity to pitch directly at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

Scottish food and drink producers are being offered the rare opportunity to pitch their products directly to Aldi’s buying team at the event, from 19–22 June.

The initiative gives farmers and food producers a chance to showcase their goods to decision-makers responsible for what appears on the supermarket's shelves.

Aldi Scotland currently stocks more than 450 Scottish-sourced items, which, according to the retailer, is the largest of any UK retailer.

It is particularly interested in products with strong provenance stories and sustainable packaging.

The product will supply all 109 Aldi stores across Scotland—either as a limited-time Specialbuy or as part of its core range.

To be considered, applicants must hold SALSA accreditation, with BRC certification required for any own-label listings.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland, said: “One of our core purposes is to champion local producers and we are always on the hunt to find new and exciting suppliers with strong Scottish roots.

“Our unique business model means there are various opportunities for suppliers to get involved with us, either on a limited Specialbuy basis or as a longer-term listing.

"Suppliers can also join under our owned-brand labels or as a stand-alone product. We look forward to meeting with new suppliers at the Royal Highland Show this June.”

Producers interested in applying are encouraged to email scottishsuppliers@aldi.co.uk before the deadline on Friday 30 May 2025.