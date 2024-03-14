Scottish gov told to return £46m to ag budget or 'jeopardise' food security

The Scottish government must return £46 million to farmers or risk 'jeopardising' food security and net zero plans, an MSP has warned.

Ring-fenced funding was removed from the agriculture budget, including £33m in Bew Review funding during the emergency budget review in November 2022 to combat the cost-of-living crisis.

A further £28 million was reprioritised during the Scottish government’s 2023 Autumn Statement reprioritisations.

The Bew Review cash from the UK government is ring-fenced for agriculture, but was reassigned to cover other spending in the Scottish Budget.

In June 2023, the farming industry received assurances from deputy First Minister Shona Robison that the £33m would be returned.

But, in January this year, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced that just £15 million would be returned in 2024-2025.

In new comments on the matter, Jim Fairlie, Scotland's farming minister, said on Wednesday (13 March): “The remaining ring-fenced funds will be returned in full at the right time for specific measures that will help to reform the transformation of Scotland’s farming industry.”

But Scottish Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden responded by saying there must be a new commitment in returning the money to the agriculture budget.

Speaking after Mr Fairlie's comments in the Scottish Parliament, he said: “At some time gives no comfort to all our farmers.

“At the NFUS conference, the First Minister couldn't say when the £46 million would be returned to the agricultural budget.

“Since then, the Scottish government has had an extra £295 million in Barnett consequentials from Westminster."

He added that the Bew money was expressly for agriculture, which was 'hard-won' by Scottish farmers.

“This is a tiny portion of the Scottish budget compared to the massive burden of responsibility placed on farmers and crofters," the North East MSP said.

“If the government don’t get this cash reinstated in full, they risk jeopardising both our food security plus an entire industry’s effort to decarbonise.”