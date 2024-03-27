Scottish government changes farming payments from 2025

New details about the actions Scotland's farmers and crofters will have to take to receive agricultural support payments from 2025 have been unveiled.

From next year, farmers and crofters will have to deliver new things in return for basic payments, the Scottish government explained in a new update.

It said the new criteria for support aimed to help farmers produce food more sustainably while working to protect nature.

It is the latest update to the Agricultural Reform route map – a guide to help farmers prepare for the gradual transition to the new support framework, which will start in 2027.

Numerous changes will start from 2025, including changes to the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS), which underpins Scotland's iconic beef sector.

This will include a new calving interval of 410 days measured on an individual animal basis to help cut emissions intensity and make beef production more efficient.

The government will also introduce the first Whole Farm Plan conditions which require farmers to complete two baselining activities from a list of options including carbon audits, biodiversity audits, soil analysis, the creation of animal health and welfare plans or integrated pest management plans.

From 2025, there will also be new conditions for peatlands and wetlands under Good Agricultural Environmental Conditions (GAEC) 6 of Cross Compliance to help protect carbon stores.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the changes would allow farmers to continue to produce high quality food in a way that helped tackle climate change and enhance nature.

She said: “As we continue the transition to a new agricultural support framework, we want to make sure that farmers and crofters know exactly what they need to do to prepare for this change.

"Through our Agricultural Reform route map, supported with extensive engagement with the sector, we are making sure the sector is kept informed of key updates to future support.

“It is clear that many farmers and crofters have already begun this journey successfully. I would urge all farmers and crofters to look at the available information, to ensure they are ready for the changes to come.”