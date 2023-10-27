Scottish government must focus on agriculture's priorities, NFUS says

The Scottish government must focus on agriculture’s priorities to meet the country's ambitions on climate change, NFU Scotland has said.

The union's autumn conference focused on role of policy and regulation to ensure a profitable and sustainable future for farmers and crofters.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy highlighted eight key policy priorities on behalf of the union's 9,000 farmer members.

These are: future funding; rural economy; better regulation; public engagement; fairer supply chains; effective conservation; climate change and optimal land use.

Mr Kennedy said: “If we get all these priorities right, then not only will Scottish farming and crofting be in a better place, but Scottish government will be much better placed to meet its own targets.

“It is in the nation’s best interests that we deliver the correct policy and regulation as that will deliver a sustainable and profitable future for Scottish agriculture and Scotland’s ambitions on climate change."

He added that there was 'frustration' amongst farmers and crofters who were 'desperate to know what that future policy will look like'.

"Many people ask us what is coming down the track," Mr Kennedy said "As farmers and crofters, we know we are going to be asked to do more but the details are only just emerging.

“That is the very reason we remain engaged with government, to make sure we influence the decisions being made and that we avoid a cliff edge situation when we move to a new agricultural policy."

Commenting on the Agriculture and Rural Communities Bill beginning its passage through Scottish Parliament, Mr Kennedy said it wasn't just an Agriculture Bill, but one also about rural communities.

He said: "My thought on that is if you want vibrant rural communities, you must have a vibrant farming and crofting sector. I am delighted to see the reference to rural communities on the face of this bill.

“We must also remember that this is a framework bill that enables powers to be flexible enough to adapt to any situation at any given time.

"Given the current global scene, that flexibility must remain to allow an even greater focus on food production where this is deemed necessary.

"We must ensure that the broad spectrum that the bill covers is not derailed in any way and that the focus is food production."

On funding, Mr Kennedy said it was 'absolutely essential' to lobby the UK government 'at every opportunity' on an increased multi annual budget for agriculture.

"And I ask our Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon, as we asked the First Minister this week, to do the same," he said.