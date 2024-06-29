Scottish government seeks views on crofting reform

Crofters and the wider public are being asked by the Scottish government to share their views on how crofting should be reformed.

The consultation, which runs until 2 September 2024, seeks views on a range of proposals for modernising crofting.

The Scottish government said it wanted to help to create opportunities for new entrants and encourage the active management and use of crofts.

The crofting system must also support effective and sustainable land use, it explained.

There are around 20,000 crofts across the crofting counties, which are in the Highlands & Islands and in designated areas in Scotland.

More than 750,000 hectares of land in Scotland is in crofting tenure, with approximately 33,000 people living in crofting households.

As part of the consultation, the public’s views are needed on proposals on entry to crofting, crofting communities and use of common grazings.

It also seeks input on strengthening residency and land use, as well as enhanced Crofting Commission powers.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said new any legislation must support the sustainability of crofting, crofters and crofting communities.

However, he said crofting also needed to be modernised. “Crofting has a special place in the cultural heritage of Scotland, and we want it to play its part in our future," Mr Fairlie said.

“We now see crofting playing an increasing role in tourism, renewable energy generation, forestry, peatland restoration, beekeeping and small-scale horticulture production.

“The consultation proposals range from relatively small technical changes to significant innovations and I would encourage everyone with an interest to respond to the consultation or come to one of the meetings if they are able.”

A programme of meetings spearheaded by the Scottish government will take place from 3 July to 15 August.