Scottish govt probed over beef suckler reduction rumours

The Scottish government has been challenged over rumours that it may soon call for a reduction in Scotland's beef suckler herd.

The National Beef Association (NBA) has sent an open letter to Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, Mairi Gougeon, who was appointed the role in May.

The trade body raised concerns received from beef producers over rumours that civil servants are planning to "dramatically reduce suckler herd numbers in Scotland."

In the letter, NBA CEO Neil Shand highlighted the importance and value of Scottish beef production to the rural community.

“Beef production is the mainstay of the rural community in Scotland, is globally admired and most importantly, uses land that in many cases is not suitable for crop production of any type," he said.

"As we enter a period of consultation on the transition away from the CAP, the industry needs confirmation that there will not be any further challenges on livestock numbers.

"It is government’s duty to provide stability within the industry at a time of upheaval, and we ask for your clarification.

"Scottish beef production and its critical mass are vital to the food security of the UK," Mr Shand said.

In the letter, he also referred to the apparent sale of land in Scotland to foreign investors, citing carbon credits as the potential reason.

He goes on to question the route taken by the SNP government, referring to it as “ironic” that the land of Scotland may soon not be owned by its own people.

"We are equally concerned at the amount of Scottish land apparently being sold to foreign investors," Mr Shand added.

"This land is being planted with trees with a view that the carbon credits can be sold to multinationals for their benefit.

"The massive dose of irony of the Scottish National Party choosing this route is not lost on anyone.

"Is this really the vision of Scotland, that it will soon not even be owned by its own people?"