Scottish hill farmers to receive share of £6.6 million support fund

Payments to hill farmers and crofters under the 2023 Scottish upland sheep support scheme (SUSSS), worth £6.6 million, have commenced today.

The scheme gives direct support to help maintain sheep flocks in farm businesses reliant on poorer quality rough grazing.

It is seen as a vital source of support for more than a thousand hill sheep farmers and crofters in Scotland.

The Scottish government confirmed that more than 1,000 sheep farming businesses will receive their share of around £6.6 million from today (10 May).

Nearly all (97%) of the eligible applications to SUSSS 2023 have been processed for payment, it added.

Agriculture Minister, Jim Fairlie said: “I know how important it is for sheep producers to have confidence in the support available to them be delivered on time and as expected.

"It is vital to being able to plan and budget for the year, so we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure the funding is in accounts as soon as possible."

This support is not only important for farmers producing from some of the toughest farmland, but also to the local communities which see reinvestment from these businesses.

It also underlines the importance of headage schemes and the value they deliver as the UK starts to transition towards new support arrangements for farmers.

Mr Fairlie said the Scottish government would 'continue to do all we can' to provide the backing needed to protect hill farmers and crofters.

He said: “We are fortunate to have an incredible sheep farming sector that is globally renowned, with thousands of jobs dependant on well raised flocks, efficient distribution and enormous retail potential at home and abroad."