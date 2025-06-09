Scottish machinery giants to merge in £100m cooperative deal

Two of Scotland’s largest machinery rings are joining forces in a major merger that will create a £100m cooperative serving more than 4,000 farmers and crofters.

Laurencekirk based Ringlink (Scotland) Ltd and Inverness based Highland Business Services Ltd (HBS) have announced plans to merge their activities.

The merged organisation will provide services across a vast region of Scotland, stretching from East-Central Scotland to Sutherland, Skye, and Argyll.

Under the proposed agreement, the combined entity will operate under the name Ringlink (Scotland) Ltd.

The machinery ring concept was initially developed to help farmers cut capital costs through the shared use of machinery.

It has since expanded to include labour provision, training, and the supply of commodities such as fuel, straw, stockfeed, fertiliser and electricity.

Both organisations believe machinery rings will continue to play a vital role in helping farming and crofting enterprises reduce costs and become more resilient.

“Both rings have worked closely together over the last few years and the proposed merger is the next logical step forward in the machinery ring concept in North of Scotland,” said James Porter, chairman of Ringlink.

“The combined ring will be able to offer a more comprehensive and efficient service and will allow further development of the core business, along with the labour and training divisions which are an integral part of the business.”

Overall management will remain with Ringlink’s managing director, Graham Bruce, while the existing HBS team will continue to run day-to-day operations within their current trading area from the Glaikmore office near Tore.

Administrative systems will be integrated with Ringlink’s main computer hub at Laurencekirk, while regional offices in Cupar, Coupar Angus, Oldmeldrum and Elgin will remain in place.

Members of HBS will be asked to give formal approval to the merger at special general meetings scheduled for 24 June and 11 July.

The proposals will require a two-thirds majority at the first meeting, and a simple majority at the second, to proceed. If approved, the merger will take effect from 1 August 2025.

Anne Rae Macdonald, chairperson of HBS, said the merger would strengthen members’ buying power and service offering at a time of increasing challenges for farmers, particularly in light of changes to support payments.

“The plans are a significant step forward in our development and will allow both rings to pool resources whilst still optimising local centres, contacts and knowledge,” said Ms Macdonald.

“The merger will enable the joint business to build on existing resources, help find new opportunities for our farming and crofting businesses, provide on-going support for staff and reduce costs.”