Scottish machinery rings merge to create £100m farming co-operative

Two of Scotland’s most respected agricultural co-ops have officially merged to form a single, larger organisation aimed at strengthening support for farmers.

The strategic union will see Highland Business Services (HBS) Ring Ltd and Ringlink (Scotland) Ltd operate under the latter name.

The move, effective from 1 August 2025, will unite over 4,000 members and generate a combined annual turnover exceeding £100 million.

The merger marks a significant step forward in ensuring the continued delivery of key services—including machinery ring support, labour provision, training, and agricultural inputs—across a broad geography from the North-East to the Highlands and Islands.

Under the terms of the agreement, two directors from HBS will join the Ringlink board, while Graham Bruce, current managing director of Ringlink, will lead the merged business.

HBS’s Tore office will continue operations with its existing team to maintain local service delivery, while all existing Ringlink offices—Laurencekirk, Cupar, Coupar Angus, Oldmeldrum and Elgin—will remain open.

James Porter, chairman of Ringlink Scotland said: “This merger builds on the shared values and close working relationship between our two organisations.

"By combining resources, skills, and infrastructure, we’re creating a stronger, more agile and efficient business for our members across Scotland.”

The expanded co-operative will build on both organisations’ core offerings, with enhanced services in labour, training, and commodities such as fuel, feed, fertiliser, electricity and straw.

According to the two co-ops, the aim is to boost farm resilience, reduce costs, and support skills development across the rural economy.

Anne Rae MacDonald, chair of HBS, said: “The business world has changed markedly over recent times and as a co-operative we must evolve to ensure we continue to deliver for our members.

"In particular, Nina and Graham are to be commended on the substantial work undertaken in enabling the two businesses to come together, and so enhancing the strength of the collective membership whilst retaining the local knowledge and services members value.”

Ringlink Scotland is the UK’s largest machinery ring, with over 2,900 members, operating on a co-operative model based on the supply and demand of goods and services between members.

HBS Ring, which has served the Highlands for more than 30 years, is similarly member-owned and committed to improving the sustainability and resilience of those living and working in rural communities.

Formal member approval for the merger was secured at Special General Meetings of HBS on 24 June and 11 July.