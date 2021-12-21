Scottish marts' Covid guidance updated as cases rise

As the Omicron variant takes hold and the number of cases is increasing rapidly, Scottish livestock marts have updated their guidance for customers attending markets.

The updated changes made by the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) are in line with legislation and advice received from the Scottish government.

The main addition to the current guidance is the reintroduction of physical distancing throughout market premises.

The IAAS, the body for livestock markets, valuers and auctioneers, says the measures are being taken to keep people safe, reduce the spread of the virus and protect the livestock trade.

The body says it expects to see an increase in inspections from local authorities and police to enforce these updated measures.

The IAAS also encourages livestock market staff to take a strong stance with anyone not complying.

Advice for attending a livestock mart

If farmers are considering attending a Scottish auction market, the IAAS says they should consider the following guidance:

• Take a lateral flow test before coming to the auction mart.

• Only attend if you are fit and well and should not be isolating.

• Pre-notify the market if you are expecting to attend. This will assist with completion of mandatory Test and Protect information.

• Attendees must wear a face covering in the market unless exempt.

• Attendees must use hand washing/sanitising facilities on entry to market and throughout.

• Attendees must follow all physical distancing requirements around market premises.

• IAAS strongly recommends that vendors adopt the drop and go policy previously in place.

• Only attend the live ring if you are transacting market business.

• Under 16’s can no longer attend the market until further notice. This will help markets limit attendance in line with government requirements.

• Allied industry representatives are asked not to enter the live ring.

• Premises are all different shapes and sizes and as such one-way systems, physical distancing and access arrangements are likely to be site specific.

• Please be respectful to all market staff during these challenging times.

• Please comply with this guidance to help to keep mart attendees and staff members safe.