Scottish marts organise farm plastic collection days after ban

Scottish farmers are being encouraged to make use of farm plastic collection days organised at local marts following a ban on the burning of plastics on-farm.

From 1 January 2019, there has been a total ban on burning plastics and farmers are now required to dispose of their waste in other ways, primarily through recycling.

However, costs and availability are specific to each company and can vary across the country.

NFU Scotland, Solway Recycling, Craig Wilson Ltd and Harrison & Hetherington have teamed up to make the process of disposing of farm waste easy and cost-effective.

Solway Recycling has already run farm plastic collection days at St Boswells market, where farmers dropped off their plastic waste.

Many used the collection day to avoid having to arrange on-farm collection, which can be expensive for many farmers.

Solway Recycling is set to commence another farm plastic collection day at Ayr market on Friday 30 July from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The centralised collection points in St Boswells and Ayr have come after a successful pilot at the Ayr market in 2019.

Ayrshire Regional Manager, Christine Cuthbertson, said: "We wanted to provide an easy and compliant way for farmers in Ayrshire to get rid of their waste plastics.

"We started with a pilot collection at Ayr Market back in October 2019 as new regulations banned on farm disposal.

"We are sure people will again take advantage of it when it returns on 30 July.”

Pre-booking must be made to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions. Interested farmers can call Solway Recycling on 01387 730666 to book their slot.

The company can also provide details on pricing and how different types of farm plastics can be packed appropriately.