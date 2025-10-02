Scottish minister defends rural crime stance amid ATV theft surge

Scotland’s farming minister has defended his response to rising rural crime after admitting he has not yet met with the justice secretary to discuss the issue, despite a sharp increase in quad bike thefts.

Jim Fairlie told Holyrood he “hasn’t spoken directly” to Justice Secretary Angela Constance following questions from North East MSP Liam Kerr, who highlighted NFU Mutual figures showing the cost of quad bike theft in Scotland has nearly doubled.

The rural insurer estimates losses have already reached £194,000 in 2025, compared with £102,000 during the whole of last year.

Mr Fairlie described farm theft as a “heinous crime” which deprives farmers of essential tools, stressing the seriousness of the problem.

He went on to suggest there were also “a number of things farmers can do for themselves” to protect vehicles, including installing physical barriers and marking equipment with spray paint.

However, the comments drew sharp criticism from Liam Kerr, who accused the SNP government of failing to take the problem seriously.

“The SNP’s agriculture minister should be ashamed of himself for not meeting the justice secretary to discuss the rise in rural crime,” he said.

He warned that cuts to Police Scotland had left farmers vulnerable and added: “It will take more than putting blocks on the ground and using spray paint to deter these serious criminals.

"Farmers deserve to feel safe – in their homes, businesses and fields. This is not just about property. It’s about lives, livelihoods and the future of farming in Scotland.”

Industry groups have also raised concerns that rural crime is becoming more attractive to organised gangs, with quad bikes, machinery and fuel often targeted. Farmers warn that thefts not only carry a financial cost but can severely disrupt daily operations.

Mr Fairlie insisted the government remained committed to supporting rural communities and tackling crime, while encouraging farmers to take additional security measures.

“Farm theft is a heinous crime. It really takes away the working tools of a working farmer, I accept that,” he said, adding that prevention had to be part of the solution.

According to NFU Mutual’s latest report, rural crime in the UK is estimated to have cost £44.1 million in 2024, down from £52.8 million in 2023.

In Scotland, the cost of rural crime reportedly fell by about one-third to £1.2 million in 2024.